The full text of the Pope’s apology for Canada’s residential schools

April 6, 2022 32 views

Pope Francis apologized Friday April 1, 2022 for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system. It came after Indigenous delegates travelled from Canada to the Vatican to speak with him about the abuses suffered in those schools. Below is the full text of the Pope’s apology, translated from Italian: Dear brothers and sisters, Good morning and welcome! I thank Bishop Poisson for his kind words and each of you for your presence here and for the prayers that you have offered. I am grateful that you have come to Rome despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Over the past few days, I have listened attentively to your testimonies. I have brought them to my thoughts and prayers, and reflected on the stories you told and the situations…

