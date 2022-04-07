Brantford Police Project DILEMMA charges another man with child pornography

BRANTFORD,ONT- The Brantford Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, has arrested and charged two more men with child pornography related charges as part of Project Dilemma. Project Dilemma investigations brings to five the number of men charged to date.

The Brantford Police Service ICE Unit arrested a Brantford man and a man from Etobicoke. Investigators and thanked members of the Toronto Police Service ICE Unit for their assistance with the search and arrest in Etobicoke.

Investigators allege that the current two suspects utilized their social media accounts to send images and video to other users. This content included children, some as young a two-years old, being sexually assault

Project Dilemma was launched by the Brantford Police Service ICE Unit in October 2021, to address the increasing concern of social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, etc., being utilized to distribute and possess child pornography images.

“Investigators from the Brantford Police Services ICE Unit are dedicated to the fight to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. Social media apps like Snapchat have increased access to youth and, when combined with the global reach and anonymity these online platforms provide possible offenders, the potential for abuse exists,” stated Brantford Police Service Inspector Kevin Reeder.

The RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre is reporting up to five hundred new files a day, while Cybertip.ca, which is run by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, has seen a 120 per cent increase in reports of children being victimized online compared to pre-pandemic rates.

To date, Project Dilemma has resulted in the following search warrants executed and charges laid:

#21-43215 – January 31, 2022, at a residence on Marlborough Street

#21-44328 – February 8, 2022, at a residence on Darling Street where a 22-year-old man from Brantford was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with a judicial release order.

#21-44087 – February 17, 2022, at a second residence located on Darling Street

#21-50022 – February 24, 2022, at a residence on Tollgate Road where a 45-year-old man from Brantford was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography

21-48849 – March 29, 2022, at a residence on William Street and at a residence in Etobicoke (Princeton Road), where a 19-year-old man from Etobicoke was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Additionally, to date, the efforts of Project Dilemma are responsible for:

22 additional Court Orders

Seizure of 48 electronic devices (cell phones, computers, and other devices)

Brantford ICE investigators believe that additional individuals will be arrested with charges laid as they continue their investigation and forensically examination of the seized electronic devices.

Project Dilemma was made possible by the Ministry of the Solicitor General and its continued funding through the Ontario provincial strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reach, and anonymity. The Brantford Police Service, along with the Provincial Government, and our policing partners are committed to making a difference in our communities.The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy and recognizes that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization.

To learn more about how to help keep children safer online, please visit Cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-7050 or, to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

