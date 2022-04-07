National News
ticker

N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi’kmaq as province’s first official language

April 7, 2022 10 views

HALIFAX-Nova Scotia’s government is introducing legislation to enshrine Mi’kmaq as the province’s first official language.

Karla MacFarlane, minister of L’nu affairs, said today the Mi’kmaw Language Act develops a revitalization strategy to promote and preserve the language of the First Nations people who live in the province.

This bill establishes a joint committee to create a multi-year strategy for protecting the language.

The legislation will be proclaimed on a date agreed upon with Mi’kmaq leadership, and it will take effect on Oct. 1, which is Treaty Day.

Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny said today he’s very excited about the bill, adding that “it is a big first step but there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Denny says he’s eager to work with “elders, knowledge keepers, language warriors,” as well as with the province to bring this legislation forward.

Brian Gould, executive director of Mi’kmaq education authority Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey, says they are seeing language loss in communities, but “most importantly we are seeing a language resurgence in communities where youth and community people are actively in pursuit of restoring their language and culture.”

“This legislation will help strengthen that,” he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

COVID 19 cases back on the rise in Indigenous communities as sixth wave takes hold

April 7, 2022 20

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit…

Read more
National News

Ontario faces ‘tidal wave’ of COVID 19 cases: Dr. Peter Juni

April 7, 2022 26

 By Nicole Thompson THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-The scientific director of the panel advising Ontario on COVID-19…

Read more

Leave a Reply