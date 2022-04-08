National News
Two Six Nations men charged in vicious beating and dog attack on woman out on bail

April 8, 2022 1586 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Two Six Nations men charged with aggravated assault in a vicious assault, that included dogs attacking a local woman, are out on bail.

The two men turned themselves into police after the Six Nations Police Major Crime Unit interviewed witnesses to the attack and asked  community members to  “have the courage” to come forward with any information they may have about the attack.

Charged with aggravated assault were: Sheldon Scott Hill, 21, of Ohsweken and Kalab Quwade Powless, 20, also of Ohsweken. Powless is also facing a breach of probation charge.  Hill turned himself in March 30, 2022. Powless turned himself in March 31, 2022 after police had issued a warrant for his arrest. Both are out on bail with conditions.

Police  said the woman had been a passenger in a friend’s car that stopped by a home on Third Line March 30th. When she asked to be taken home she  was attacked suffering a brutal beating and dog attack by men at the residence while others watched.

Six Nations Police were contacted Sunday, March 20, 2022 at about 12:18 p.m. by the girl’s mother who said her daughter had been attacked earlier that morning.
Police said they spoke to witnesses who provided limited information of what occurred in the early morning hours at the Third Line  residence. Investigators from the Six Nations Police Major Crime Unit continued thier investigation and called for the community’s help saying police were “aware that community members have knowledge surrounding this incident that would assist in the investigation. They are being asked to have the courage to contact police.”

Six Nations Animal Control services were also called in.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1–800–222–8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

A Go-Fundme account has been established to help the young woman. If you can help go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-autumn-martin

 

 

 

