Brantford youth facing assault and weapons charges after disturbance at theatre

BRANTFORD-A 13-year-old Brantford youth is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon after an incident at a theatre on King George Road Saturday.

Brantford Police said a 13-year-old male, along with three other youth, were at the theatre at about 9 p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 when they became involved in what was described as a “disruptive and threatening behaviour within the theatre.

The incident was caught by a person at the theatre and posted to Facebook.

Police said they received a report the accused was in possession of a knife and was causing a disturbance. The accused was reported to have verbally threatened and was assaultive towards a 37-year-old man, who was subjected to having the knife gestured towards him.

The knife was observed being handled recklessly by the accused who was reported to have waved it towards the victim and multiple persons within the premise. A toy gun was also utilized and observed during the disturbance. No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Once a call was placed to police, the four youth fled the scene on foot. Police responded to the scene where the accused was identified, located, and arrested Sunday, April 10, 2022.The name of the youth is being withheld because he is a young offender and the Youth Criminal Justice Act applies.

As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old male from Brantford, stands charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Cause disturbance

