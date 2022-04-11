Waterford man arrested in death of Mississaugas of Credit First Nation man Alexander Dalton

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A Waterford man has been arrested in connection with the death of Alexander Dalton a year ago.

Alexander, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was driving his motorcycle to his Hagersville home on April 23, 2021, but was killed en-route.

Ontario Provincial Police said he was riding his motorcycle westbound on King Street West when he was struck from behind at about 9 p.m. He was thrown into oncoming traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Timothy Clarke Anthony, 35, was arrested at a home in Norfolk County on April 7 and charged with causing death by criminal negligence, fail to stop at an accident resulting in death and six counts of operation while prohibited.

OPP reported that the SUV involved, that was reported stolen, continued westbound on King St. before turning northbound onto Ojibway Road, where it entered a ditch. Two occupants of the vehicle ran into a forested area and were not located until .

In January, Haldimand OPP arrested Felicia Kick, 30, of Waterford. Kick was charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

In December, 25-year-old Dakota Davis, from Ohsweken was also charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Acacia Emery, 25, from Ohsweken was charged with public mischief in connection with the collision.

A family friend, Steve Slack, set up a GoFundMe to offer a reward for information that lead to an arrest of the driver of the vehicle and to help the family with expenses, with a goal of $50,000. After a year, it has raised just over $64,000.

OPP will not release further details due to a publication ban.

