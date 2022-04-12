National News
Brantford Police seek two suspects in stabbing

April 12, 2022 1 view

BRANTFORD- Brantford city police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a stabbing Monday, April 11, 2022 at a residence near Colborne and Peel streets at about 3 p.m..

Police were called and  found a man at the residence who had sustained multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital  and treated for  non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two male suspects  reported to have been wearing all black clothing and masks covering their faces. The suspects fled the scene on foot. A detailed description of the suspects is not available.

Officers have reason to believe it may have been a targeted attack but do not feel the incident poses a threat to public safety.

Police are currently seeking any information that may lead to identifying the suspects.

Anyone who may have information, or video footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Cst. Cotter of Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2271.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

 

