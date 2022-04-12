Six Nations COVID-19 numbers up

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations COVID-19 numbers are trending upward as the Sixth Wave as the more than two-year-old pandemic takes hold in the province.

At the time of statistical release there were 34 active cases in the community and 64 people in self isolation. There is one person in hospital, down from two the week prior. No new deaths were listed and the number of community members lost remained 24. The last death occurred on February 18.

There have been a total of 1,594 COVID-19 cases on the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020.

As pandemic related safety measures dwindle Six Nations Elected Council is reminding community members to keep themselves and others safe by continuing to keep personal safety in mind.

“Please continue to follow public health measures, including physical distancing (where necessary), frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, and getting tested when you have symptoms,” a statement said.

Six Nations community members were encouraged to pick up COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from locations across the reserve. The kits include five tests and are available for free, while supplies last.

Community members can pick up tests at Ohsweken Pharmasave, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and Six Nations Bingo Hall.

SNEC also said test kits are available at gas stations, convenience stores, laundry mats and restaurants, but did not include specific locations.

Between April 5 and 11, 18 people tested positive through PCR tests, 50 people self-reported a positive result on a Rapid Antigen test. 62 people recovered.

The positivity rate in the community and the risk factor were omitted from the website.

The vaccination rate in the community has risen by one per cent after stagnating for the last two months and is now at 51 per cent of community members having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with two.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province have risen to 1,366, which is the most hospitalizations since February. There are 190 people in intensive care units, up from 173 last week.

Ontario reported another five deaths, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,570. Ontario reported 2,300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but with limited PCR testing that number may not be accurate. That’s up from 1,991 last Tuesday.

Brantford is reporting 44 patients in hospital with two in the ICU. That’s an increase of 28 over last week’s 16.

Hamilton is reporting 13 people in hospital and four in the ICU.

On Mach 21 masks were deemed optional in many Six Nations businesses, but Federal School children will continue to wear masks for the time being. Masks are still mandatory in high risk settlings.

“Masks must be worn in only high risk areas and individuals can choose to wear their masks if they choose too in other areas,” a statement from Six Nations Elected council said.

High risk areas include, long-term care homes and retirement homes; healthcare settings; shelters and congregate care centres as well as home and community care provider locations for both employees and contractors.

Although Six Nations does not operate its own, a mask is mandatory on public transit (including indoor and outdoor facilities) throughout the province.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

