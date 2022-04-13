Canada likes being the banker…

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says she wants to change the conversation the AFN has with the federal government on its annual budget. Why? Simply put First Nations services are reliant on a federal government that asks what the band/departments need then pretends to deliver it. Just as the seasons come and go the federal government lack of funding follows a cyclical pattern, it is unable or unwilling to break out of as long as First Nations are seen as extensions of the government departments not as independent treaty and land holders. And that is the conversation that needs to change and it will require a massive shift in the way Canada sees Indigenous nations and in the way bands think. It is about nationhood, holders of…
Related Posts
`Time is now to make our voices heard again,’ Tsleil Waututh Sacred Trust says of TMX pipeline
April 13, 2022 12
By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s construction across Indigenous territories…
Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit
April 13, 2022 41
By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to…