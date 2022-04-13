Editorial
ticker

Canada likes being the banker…

April 13, 2022 35 views

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says she wants to change the conversation the AFN has with the federal government on its annual budget. Why? Simply put First Nations services are reliant on a federal government that asks what the band/departments need then pretends to deliver it. Just as the seasons come and go the federal government lack of funding follows a cyclical pattern, it is unable or unwilling to break out of as long as First Nations are seen as extensions of the government departments not as independent treaty and land holders. And that is the conversation that needs to change and it will require a massive shift in the way Canada sees Indigenous nations and in the way bands think. It is about nationhood, holders of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

`Time is now to make our voices heard again,’ Tsleil Waututh Sacred Trust says of TMX pipeline 

April 13, 2022 12

By Charlie Carey  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s construction across Indigenous territories…

Read more
The Archbishop of Canterbury hopes to visit the site of the former Mohawk Residential school run by the Anglican church and the Mohawk Chapel where a search for lost graves will take place. (Photo by Victoria Gray Turtle Island News)
Local News

Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit

April 13, 2022 41

By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to…

Read more