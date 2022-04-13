Canada likes being the banker…

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says she wants to change the conversation the AFN has with the federal government on its annual budget. Why? Simply put First Nations services are reliant on a federal government that asks what the band/departments need then pretends to deliver it. Just as the seasons come and go the federal government lack of funding follows a cyclical pattern, it is unable or unwilling to break out of as long as First Nations are seen as extensions of the government departments not as independent treaty and land holders. And that is the conversation that needs to change and it will require a massive shift in the way Canada sees Indigenous nations and in the way bands think. It is about nationhood, holders of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice