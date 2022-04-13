Closest ambulance to respond

Six Nations paramedics may soon be covering calls in Haldimand County if they are the closest ambulance base to the emergency. Six Nations Elected Council’s Human Services Committee passed a motion to have the senior administrative officer Darren Jamieson and Elected Chief Mark Hill sign an agreement to allow cross border services and billing at its meeting on April 6. The agreement also allows Haldimand paramedics to attend emergencies on Six Nations if Six Nations paramedics are indisposed. Lori Davis-Hill said the same agreement is already in place with Brantford and County of Brant paramedic services. “This expands coverage,” she said….



