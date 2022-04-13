Closest ambulance to respond

Six Nations paramedics may soon be covering calls in Haldimand County if they are the closest ambulance base to the emergency. Six Nations Elected Council’s Human Services Committee passed a motion to have the senior administrative officer Darren Jamieson and Elected Chief Mark Hill sign an agreement to allow cross border services and billing at its meeting on April 6. The agreement also allows Haldimand paramedics to attend emergencies on Six Nations if Six Nations paramedics are indisposed. Lori Davis-Hill said the same agreement is already in place with Brantford and County of Brant paramedic services. “This expands coverage,” she said….
Related Posts
`Time is now to make our voices heard again,’ Tsleil Waututh Sacred Trust says of TMX pipeline
April 13, 2022 16
By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s construction across Indigenous territories…
Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit
April 13, 2022 45
By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to…