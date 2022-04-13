Departments working to help staff with mental health issues after 2 years of COVID

By Victoria Gray Writer Mental health for front line healthcare workers on Six Nations is hitting a breaking point, but managers are working toward solutions. Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) departments have ratified an agreement with Homewood Health Inc. to provide staff with mental health care options after two years of working through the COVID-19 pandemic. SNEC’s Human Services Committee also heard from Hamilton based RD Physiotherapists on their staff based services and staff retreats at the meeting on April 6. Cheyenne Williams, the Indigenous Consultant for RD says from her experience working with SNEC some employees are afraid to seek out help from employers, but a private firm may give them more privacy and individual services are covered by non-insured health benefits. “We are kind of a non-biased agent…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice