Former justice minister Jody Wilson Raybould to release book on reconciliation

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is set to publish a book that’s being billed as a guide to reconciliation. McClelland & Stewart says “True Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change’’ is slated to hit shelves on Nov. 8. The publisher says the book comes in response to the most common question Wilson-Raybould receives: “What can I do to help advance reconciliation?’’ It says Wilson-Raybould offers “clear and accessible guide’’ for how to improve relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people at every level of Canadian society. Wilson-Raybould served as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister until her time in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet came to an end in early 2019 after a clash over how a potential criminal case against SNC-Lavalin should be handled. Last summer, she announced…
