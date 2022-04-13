Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit

By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to visit the Woodland Cultural Centre if he can’t truthfully answer their questions. “If he can’t answer our questions truthfully, we said don’t bother coming,” survivor Dawn Hill said. The Rev. Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, will visit Canada from April 29 to May 3 in an effort to highlight its pursuit of reconciliation with First Nations. During the visit, he is to meet with Indigenous Anglicans and First Nations leaders. Survivors, found out about the visit on April 6 and have said they don’t want to meet him unless he can answer two questions truthfully. Hill wouldn’t say what the questions are and said…



