Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit

By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to visit the Woodland Cultural Centre if he can’t truthfully answer their questions. “If he can’t answer our questions truthfully, we said don’t bother coming,” survivor Dawn Hill said. The Rev. Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, will visit Canada from April 29 to May 3 in an effort to highlight its pursuit of reconciliation with First Nations. During the visit, he is to meet with Indigenous Anglicans and First Nations leaders. Survivors, found out about the visit on April 6 and have said they don’t want to meet him unless he can answer two questions truthfully. Hill wouldn’t say what the questions are and said…
Related Posts
`Time is now to make our voices heard again,’ Tsleil Waututh Sacred Trust says of TMX pipeline
April 13, 2022 16
By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s construction across Indigenous territories…
Six Nations monthly crime stats show increase in violence
April 13, 2022 78
By Victoria Gray Writer Crime is on the rise, with Six Nations territory experiencing more robberies…