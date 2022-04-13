Local News
Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit

April 13, 2022 43 views
The Archbishop of Canterbury hopes to visit the site of the former Mohawk Residential school run by the Anglican church and the Mohawk Chapel where a search for lost graves will take place. (Photo by Victoria Gray Turtle Island News)

By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to visit the Woodland Cultural Centre if he can’t truthfully answer their questions. “If he can’t answer our questions truthfully, we said don’t bother coming,” survivor Dawn Hill said. The Rev. Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, will visit Canada from April 29 to May 3 in an effort to highlight its pursuit of reconciliation with First Nations. During the visit, he is to meet with Indigenous Anglicans and First Nations leaders. Survivors, found out about the visit on April 6 and have said they don’t want to meet him unless he can answer two questions truthfully. Hill wouldn’t say what the questions are and said…

