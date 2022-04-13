Local News
Six Nations monthly crime stats show increase in violence

April 13, 2022 79 views
A Six Nations woman was attacked by two men who ordered dogs to attack her. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her deal with multiple injruies.

By Victoria Gray Writer Crime is on the rise, with Six Nations territory experiencing more robberies and bloodshed in March. March saw one Six Nations woman murdered, another stabbed and one badly beaten then attacked by dogs. There were also six businesses robbed over the course of the month. The month started off with non-violent drug traffickers from both on and off-territory when, on Mar. 1 police raided a Chiefswood Road home and arrested a 34-year-old man for possession with the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition. On March 2, Six Nations Police saw a truck fail to stop at a stop sign and after stopping the vehicle the driver, a 34-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on an outstanding…

