Six Nations monthly crime stats show increase in violence

By Victoria Gray Writer Crime is on the rise, with Six Nations territory experiencing more robberies and bloodshed in March. March saw one Six Nations woman murdered, another stabbed and one badly beaten then attacked by dogs. There were also six businesses robbed over the course of the month. The month started off with non-violent drug traffickers from both on and off-territory when, on Mar. 1 police raided a Chiefswood Road home and arrested a 34-year-old man for possession with the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition. On March 2, Six Nations Police saw a truck fail to stop at a stop sign and after stopping the vehicle the driver, a 34-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on an outstanding…
Related Posts
`Time is now to make our voices heard again,’ Tsleil Waututh Sacred Trust says of TMX pipeline
April 13, 2022 17
By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s construction across Indigenous territories…
Mohawk Institute survivors want questions answered before Archbishop visit
April 13, 2022 45
By Victoria Gray Writer Survivors of the Mohawk Institute don’t want the Archbishop of Canterbury to…