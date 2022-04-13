Staffing shortages plague administration hiring practices outdated

By Victoria Gray Writer Staffing shortages continue for Six Nations Health and Social Services despite job fairs and recruiting. Arliss Skye, director of Social Services told Six Nations Human Services Committee the hiring process needs to change at their meeting on April 6. The screening process is leaving some candidates behind because they don’t have all the necessary hiring information and because of COVID-19 a lot of candidates are getting scooped up by other organizations with faster hiring processes and signing bonuses, which Six Nations can’t offer. “We’re working with supervisors who feel they have relevant candidates to have them screened in and provide information that’s missing later, again it depends on the job,” she said. There are currently 18 jobs posted for Health and Social Services on the GREAT…
