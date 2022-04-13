The heritage sign at the Salt Springs Church is missing.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft that occurred sometime between April 4th and 8th at the property in Onondaga in the County of Brant near County Road 18 and Cockshutt Road.

OPP is asking residents in the area who may have caught the theft of surveillance camera to check their footage and contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP were alerted to the theft on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and noted the sign and its metal post are missing from the property. The sign and post are worth about $3,000.

Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

The Salt Springs Church was established in 1822, along with the Methodist mission in Upper Canada. The church started with a settler congregation, but Reverend Alvin Torry, who was appointed the first missionary on the Grand River, wanted to work with Indigenous people. In 1823, he organized the first congregation at the “Indian settlement of Davisville,” where he opened a school for First Nations.

In 1830 the Six Nations gave 64 acres of land to build a church. A wooden structure was built with the help of Reverend William Ryerson and his brothers.

The Ryerson family served the mission for more than thirty years. By 1844 the Salt Springs Mission had 302 members including 112 Indigenous people.

In the mid 1840s British Wesleyan Methodists took over the church and some Indigenous members settled on the south side of the Grand River.

In 1860, the wooden church at Salt Spring was replaced by a brick building.

