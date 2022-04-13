Waterford man charged in death of motorcyclist

A Waterford man has been arrested in connection with the year-old death of Alexander Dalton. Alexander, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was driving his motorcycle to his Hagersville home on April 23, 2021, but was killed en-route. Ontario Provincial Police was riding his motorcycle westbound on King Street West when he was struck from behind at about 9 p.m. He was thrown into oncoming traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Clarke Anthony, 35, was arrested at a home in Norfolk County on April 7 and charged with causing death by criminal negligence, fail to stop at an accident resulting in death and six counts of operation while prohibited. OPP reported that the SUV involved, that was reported stolen, continued westbound on King…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice