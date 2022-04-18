Police
Brantford man still missing, police asking residents in Brantwood Park area to check their property

April 18, 2022 178 views

Clothing Noriyuki Kikuji  was wearing at the time he went missing (Photo supplied by Brantford Police)

BRANTFORD-Brantford Police are asking residents in the Brantwood Park/ Lynden Hills areas of the city to check their backyards or property for 83-year-old Noriyuki Kikuji  who has been missing since Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Based on information received, investigators believe that Mr. Kikuji may be in the Brantwood Park / Lynden Hills area.

Police said they are asking area residents in this area to pay close attention to their backyards and other property and check any video footage for sightings of Mr. Kikuji.

Mr. Kikuji is a small statured man of Japanese descent and has been known to frequent the Downtown and East Ward areas on foot.

Mr. Kikuji was last seen on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., leaving his residence on Brock Street, heading south bound on foot towards Dalhousie Street. Mr. Kikuji was wearing, at the time he was last seen,  dark pants, dark shoes, and a blue hooded jacket with a dark-coloured hood.Police and family are concerned for Mr. Kikuji’s well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen him to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Brantford Police Service would like to thank members of the public for their continued assistance in the search for missing person, 83-year-old, Noriyuki Kikuji.

IPlease contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 with any information which may help to locate him.

 

 

 

