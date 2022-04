Six Nations Sgt Marwood White was on the scene of a single vehicle accident Easter Monday shortly before 2 p.m. on Chiefswood Road near Fourth Line. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Police are investigating a single vehicle accident on Chiefswood Road near Fourth Line that saw a vehicle cross the roadway and end up on the front lawn of a nearby residence at about 1:40 p.m.. Monday April 18, 2022. Traffic was being diverted around the scene. No

information was available.

