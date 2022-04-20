National News
ticker

Ottawa funding more searches for unmarked graves at former N.S. residential school

April 20, 2022 31 views

SIPEKNE’KATIK, NOVA SCOTIA-The federal government is providing more than $326,000 for healing programs and fieldwork to find potential unmarked graves near a former Nova Scotia residential school.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller made the announcement today during a visit to the Sipekne’katik First Nation, north of Halifax.

The federal money is targeted for research, memorialization and search operations on the grounds where the large residential school in Atlantic Canada once stood.

Fieldwork on the grounds of the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential School will analyze areas not included during an earlier investigation by Parks Canada.

The federal funding is also to help with commemorative events such as the installation of a plaque to honour the missing children who attended the residential school.

A total of $209.8 million over five years was included in the recent federal budget to help communities document, locate and memorialize burial sites at former residential schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate hit 6.7 per cent in March 

April 20, 2022 62

OTTAWA- The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase…

Read more
THE TREES HAVE ARRIVED!!!!! Turtle Island News publisher Lynda Powless and St Williams Nursery’s Gerry Birnstiel, Shipping Manager show off the pines and white cedars that will be among the trees given away Earth Day, Friday April 22 at Turtle Island News from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t forget to drop by!
Local News

Turtle Island News annual Earth Day tree give-away

April 20, 2022 38

THE TREES HAVE ARRIVED!!!!! Turtle Island News publisher Lynda Powless and St Williams Nursery’s Gerry Birnstiel, Shipping…

Read more

Leave a Reply