Residents on Tuscarora & Second Line sections can apply for water line funds

By Victoria Gray Writer Community members with children may get water lines hooked up to their homes soon, but there is potential for 250 more homes to get funding. Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) director of Public Works, Mike Montour told councillors they’ve received 150 applications for subsidized water hook-ups at the Business and Infrastructure Committee meeting on April 13. “We’ve got a meeting this week and we’re looking to get started as soon as possible,” he said. A program to offer residents an up to $10,000 subsidy to have water connections brought from the street to their homes with Jordan’s Principle funding was launched in November 2021. Public Works was expecting to see around 400 applications, but in five months haven’t had the uptake they hoped. The Jordan’s Principle…



