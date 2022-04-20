Six Nations annual Easter Egg Hunt goes indoors

By Victoria Gray Writer For the first time in two years the Six Nations Sports and Memorial centre area was hopping with children vying for Easter treats. More than 100 children attended the 53rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the arena on April 15, which was held indoors due to low temperatures, but parents like Krista Longboat were excited their children were able to get out and enjoy a community event for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s important for then to get out and see other kids, to socialize and not be stuck at home,” she said. The event featured three Easter egg hunts. One for children from three to five, six and seven and from eight to 10. Five hunters from each event found a winning…



