Six Nations infrastructure funding drops

By Victoria Gray Writer Instead of increasing with inflation and population, Six Nations minor capital funds have dwindled over the years. Six Nations administration staff are looking to council to advocate for change to push the funding back up to, or past the level it was almost a decade ago. Six Nations Elected Councillors approved the 2021-2022 First Nations Infrastructure Investment Plan Core Based Funding allocation to Six Nations at its Business and Infrastructure Committee meeting on April 13. Mike Montour, director of Public Works said the community used to receive a static amount that was just over $1.48 million a year about eight years ago. “They crank it through a funky formula and allocate it based on that,” he said. This year Six Nations will receive $1,281,620 from Indigenous…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice