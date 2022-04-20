Six Nations wants to co-host 2030 Common Wealth Games

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations is taking a cautious approach to participating in Hamilton’s bid to host the 2030 Common Wealth Games. A group of 10 organizations have formed an Indigenous working group to assist Hamilton make a bid for the games, but Six Nations deferred a motion to write a letter of support in principal at its General Council Committee meeting on April 13 because some councillors want to co-host. “I wouldn’t want to get lost in the Working Group,” Councillor Nathan Wright said. “I feel we’re a host in a different status.” Director of Six nations Recreations Cheryl Henhawk brought the matter to council after it passed in the Human Services Committee. She said former Elected Chief Ava Hill, who currently sits on the board of directors…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice