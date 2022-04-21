Trudeau says new policy to ensure Inuit perspectives reflected in federal policies

OTTAWA-Federal cabinet ministers and Inuit leaders are looking today to finalize what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau describes as a potentially transformative policy for people in the North.

The document under review at a meeting underway in the national capital would recognize Inuit Nunangat, an area that compromises much of the North, as a distinct geographical, cultural and political region.

Trudeau says the document also provides a blueprint for ensuring that the needs and perspectives of Inuit are reflected in all federal policies, programs, services and initiatives that apply in the area, or would benefit Inuit.

Inuit leaders have done most of the heavy lifting on the policy, Trudeau says.

During opening remarks at the start of the Inuit-Crown partnership committee meeting, Trudeau sounded a note of optimism that the policy would be adopted.

Trudeau says the policy is long overdue, but calls it a positive step on the road of reconciliation and in recognizing Inuit self-determination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

