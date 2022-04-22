Six Nations man charged with impaired driving

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-An Ohsweken man is facing an impaired driving charge after a Fourthi Line Road business lodged an impaired dirving complaint with police Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM.

Six Nations Police said the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet pickup with a New York plate operated by a male driver.

Police patrolled the area and found a matching suspect vehicle cross the centre line while on-coming traffic was approaching. Police turned on their emergency lighting equipment to alert the public. The vehicle continued to Tuscarora Road where it turned north. Police stopped the suspect vehicle in a laneway on Tuscarora Road.

Police said male driver exited the driver’s seat and was immediately placed under arrest for flight from police. The man was taken into custody without incident and while doing so, police observed the man to be very unsteady on his feet and had a strong odour of alcohol while speaking to police. Police arrested the male for Impaired Driving.

Joseph Leander Longboat, 54, of Ohsweken, was released on a recognizance for a later court date on the following charges:

Flight from Peace Officer, Operation while Impaired, and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.

Add Your Voice