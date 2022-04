The Turtle Island News 24th Annual Earth Day Tree give-away drew hundreds of Six Nations community members and beyond to do their part to help the environment and create food sustainability on April 22. This year there were cherry trees, blueberry bushes, raspberry bushes and The People’s Cannabis Coalition gave out strawberry plants. There are still White Pine, Cedar trees and strawberry plants available. …



