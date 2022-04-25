First Nations Police Chief found guilty of sexual assault

GORE BAY, ONT-A First Nations police chief, who was also the president of Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario, until recently, was convicted of sexual assaulting an employee.

Terry McCaffrey, chief of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police on Manitoulin Island was found guilty of sexually assaulting one of his female employees on April 25.

McCaffrey has been on leave from the force, with pay, since he was charged in January 2021.

Justice J. Elliott Allen gave his verdict, which follows the trial that was held in March, he said the woman, who cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban, told the court, while in a meeting with McCaffrey she began crying due to a personal issue, in March 2019. She told the court McCaffrey started to comfort her and then grabbed her breast without her consent.

When she told the police chief no, the two went back to talking about work as if nothing had happened.

She filed a complaint with the Ontario Provincial Police in September 2020.

McCaffrey, who was charged in January 2021, denied the assault and his lawyers argued the victim held hostile feelings toward the chief, so she made up the assault.

During the trial McCaffrey claimed not to remember the incident.

A date to set McCaffrey’s sentencing hearing will take place on May 10.

