Mississaugas of Credit First Nation school vandalized

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-A school on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations (MCFN) was damaged so badly it was forced to close.

Lloyd S. King Elementary School on MCFN was vandalized at midnight on April 25. Many of the windows and doors were smashed. Construction equipment was also damaged in the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said when they arrived there was “extensive graffiti painted all over the outside of the school.”

MFN Elected Chief Stacey Laforme says they will cooperate “fully” with OPP.

“We are outraged and saddened at the level of vandalism that has occurred,” he said.

The damage is so significant, the elected council decided to close the school for the safety of students and staff.

“To ensure both staff and students safety while we address clean up, and repair the damage, LSK will be closed,” a statement said.

The Ekwaamjigenang Children’s Centre and the kindergarten programs continued. They are not in the same building.

Excavation equipment on site was damaged, which may also slow the school’s renovation project.

The 1,752 square metre indoor expansion was scheduled for completion the third week of September.

It will include an addition at each end of the existing building, a new entrance and renovations to the inside of the school. The expansion will provide more classroom space, a cafeteria and a child care centre.

The project will also include outdoor playground renovations, a parking lot expansion and upgrades to the driveway.

The expansion is funded by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), the MCFN and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Fund, but ISC, no MCFN responded to requests to find out how much the expansion cost.

VA Architects designed the new structure to promote a healthy and safe learning environment for students as well as one the community partners can get involved with.

MCFN also hope to reduce their operating and maintenance costs while providing a nurturing environment for staff and students.

An MCFN statement in January said they didn’t anticipate disruptions to classes during the renovations.

The police are asking the public to report incidents of mischief immediately by calling OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you observe damage being done to public or private property.

To report anonymously call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

