Vanessa Craig elected second vice president at AVICC

April 25, 2022 51 views

 By Rachelle Stein-Wotten

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After serving three years as the electoral area representative on the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities’

executive committee, Vanessa Craig has now been elected second vice president.

The Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) director for the Regional District of Nanaimo was elected during AVICC’s Annual General Meeting in April and won over Colleen Evans, a city councillor for Campbell River.

“The executive’s recent discussions about the future role of AVICC, and in particular the potential to enhance its role as a connector or incubator of initiatives, is exciting,” Craig wrote in her candidate statement, noting key interests as an electoral area director have been emergency preparedness, housing accessibility, meaningful engagement with **>First Nations<** communities, potable water, positive relationships between local governments and ecological health of coastal communities.

Craig continues to serve as the AVICC representative on the Southern Resident Killer Whale Indigenous and Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Group, which provides input to the federal government on protection measures for the endangered species.

The director told the Sounder she is looking forward to working on implementing the executive committee’s advocacy plan, which will see AVICC go beyond its current activities such as coordinating meetings between government ministers and letter writing, and give greater focus to facilitating regional initiatives.

Craig takes the first vice president position over from Ben Geselbracht, Regional District of Nanaimo director and Nanaimo city councillor, who this year ran for, and was elected, AVICC’s first vice president.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  GABRIOLA SOUNDER . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI government funding.

 

 

