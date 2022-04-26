National News
Prince Charles and Camilla’s Canada tour to visit St. John’s, Ottawa and Yellowknife 

April 26, 2022 36 views

OTTAWA-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit St.John’s, N.L., Ottawa and the Yellowknife area during their whirlwind three-day tour of Canada in May.

The detailed itinerary released today outlines a packed schedule filled with military ceremonies, meetings with Indigenous communities and stops at local businesses.

It kicks off May 17 in St John’s, where there will be a welcome ceremony, a trip to a fishing village and a visit to Heart Garden, which commemorates Indigenous residential school victims and survivors.

The second day will feature a meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in Ottawa, while the third day in the Northwest Territories includes a visit to the First Nation community of Dettah and discussions on climate change.

The visit will culminate with a celebration in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in the Northwest Territories capital on May 19.

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales and the fifth for the Duchess of Cornwall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.

 

 

 

