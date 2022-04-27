AFN National Chief calls for UN investigation into Canada and residential schools

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter National Chief RoseAnne Archibald took to the world stage April 25 to reiterate the Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) call for a United Nations special rapporteur to investigate the findings of children’s graves on and around the sites of former residential schools. “Canada must not be allowed to investigate itself,’’ said Archibald in a news conference from the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York. “It was their legislation and policies that created these institutions and so they can’t investigate themselves. They’re not impartial. They’re in a conflict of interest.’’ Archibald drew attention to the difficulties First Nations are having in obtaining records from the federal and provincial governments and churches, who operated Indian residential schools for more than…
