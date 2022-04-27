Canada was guilty

It was time for the world to hear what Canada did to Indigenous children. To hear of the atrocity or the horror and the loss. To hear what happened in the creating of a country that would be called Canada. And who better to bring it to their attention than a woman. Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has called on the United Nations to investigate Canada’s role in the controversial and horrendous residential schools that not only existed in Canada right up to the 1960’s but have now become implicitly intertwined with the discovery of the graves of Indigenous children. Archibald is at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York. She told a press conference at the UN it was time for…
Related Posts
Six Nations councillor wants staff in front of development decisions
April 27, 2022 72
By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations development negotiations are reactionary, but Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy…
Crowds show up to rebuild forests Turtle Island News Earth Day tree give-away
April 27, 2022 30
Investing in Mother Earth is as easy as planting trees By Victoria Gray Writer Turtle Island…