NLL who is it gonna be…

Six Teams In, Three Fight For Final Two NLL Playoff Spots In Regular Season Finales Saturday Georgia, Albany, Philadelphia Vie For Berths; West Regular Season Title, Home Games Still Up For Grabs In ‘Chase for the Championship’ PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2022 – With one weekend of regular season play to go, several National Lacrosse League (NLL) matchups have critical playoff impact. Georgia (9-8), Albany (8-9) and Philadelphia (8-9) can still claim the final two spots, while Colorado (10-7), San Diego (9-8) and Calgary (9-8), which have already clinched the three West Conference slots, are vying for the West Conference regular season title and home playoff games in their respective contests this Saturday, April 30. The NLL playoffs begin with Quarterfinal action Friday, May 6. Under the new expanded “Chase for…
