Local News
ticker

Rogers out, Xplornet & First Nations Cable in for internet service

April 27, 2022 122 views

By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations Cable and Xplornet Communications have edged Rogers Communications out of the territory, leaving them in a supportive role. Jeff Thomas, owner of First Nations Cable, told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its finance meeting Monday (April 25) he was able to fund his initiative to bring fibre internet to the entire reserve within three years with the federal Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). Thomas didn’t say how much the company received for the project, but UBF’s grants up to $50 million to companies planning to install high-speed internet to rural or Indigenous communities. “That’s always been our issue,” he said. “We always knew the technology, but trying to get the money here on reserve been very tough. They are willing to fully fund the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations councillor wants staff in front of development decisions

April 27, 2022 77

By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations development negotiations are reactionary, but Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy…

Read more
Cynthia VanEvery stopped by Turtle Island News on Earth Day to take advantage of the annual free tree give-away. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Crowds show up to rebuild forests Turtle Island News Earth Day tree give-away

April 27, 2022 36

Investing in Mother Earth is as easy as planting trees By Victoria Gray Writer Turtle Island…

Read more