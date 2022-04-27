Rogers out, Xplornet & First Nations Cable in for internet service

By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations Cable and Xplornet Communications have edged Rogers Communications out of the territory, leaving them in a supportive role. Jeff Thomas, owner of First Nations Cable, told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its finance meeting Monday (April 25) he was able to fund his initiative to bring fibre internet to the entire reserve within three years with the federal Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). Thomas didn’t say how much the company received for the project, but UBF’s grants up to $50 million to companies planning to install high-speed internet to rural or Indigenous communities. “That’s always been our issue,” he said. “We always knew the technology, but trying to get the money here on reserve been very tough. They are willing to fully fund the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice