Six Nations Polytechnic can grant degrees

By Victoria Gray Writer With the pandemic taking a backseat, Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP) was able to celebrate another step in the right direction for students. SNP now can grant diplomas and degrees. On Friday SNP hosted an event at its Brantford Location on Elgin Street to mark their accreditation from the Indigenous Advanced Education and Skills Council (IAESC) for the next 10 years. SNP was granted the approval in early 2020, but due to the pandemic and restrictions the celebration was delayed. “SNP has a responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence of the communities we serve. Accreditation processes document and affirm the quality of our programs and as such are important benchmarks for continued quality assurance. The IAESC accreditation is significant as SNP will now be able to…
