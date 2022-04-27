Local News
Vandalism at Credit First Nation school being assessed

April 27, 2022 89 views
Graffiti littered walls and windows and doors were smashed at Lloyd S. King Elementary School in a night of vandalism.

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION- Lloyd S. King Elementary School students are still not back at school after the building was hit with thousands of dollars in damage. Vandals broke windows, doors and hit heavy construction excavating equipment and a storage shed causing so much damage the school closed Monday for the safety of students and staff. OPP said a security alarm was set off at 12:50 am on April 25th. Police responded to the school at New Credit Road, just south of Second Line and found the building had been vandalized. Principal James Medway described it as “a significant amount of exterior vandalism.” “In particular, a lot of doors, windows and construction excavating equipment has been smashed,” Medway said in a statement. He thanked parents, students and staff…

