Brantford Police Service TIGER Unit seizes over $170,000 in illicit drugs, city man facing charges

BRANTFORD- A 43-year-old Brantford man is facing a series of charges including three counts of trafficking after the Brantford Police Tactical Intelligence Generating Enforcement and Response Unit (TIGER) investigation seized illegal drugs with a street value of $151,275 from a Colborne and Market Street home.

The TIGER unti completed the investigation Wednesday, April 27, 2022,after executing Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrants at the Colborne Street and Market Street address. In addition to the TIGER unit the investigation included the Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team and Brantford Police Uniform Patrol Officers.

As a result of the investigation, a Brantford man was arrested. The following illicit drugs and items were located on the man:

Approximately 46.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl

Approximately 1.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

Approximately 33 pills of suspected Xanax

Approximately 44 pills of suspected Hydromorphone

Large quantity of Canadian Currency

Digital scale and drug packaging materials

The seized illicit drugs found on the man have an estimated street value of $19,800.

As a result of the search warrants, officers seized the following:

Approximately 1,018 grams of suspected methamphetamine

20 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

15 rounds of 22-25 rifle cartridges

2 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

The estimated street value of the illicit drugs seized as a result of the search warrants is $151,275.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Taylor, 43, of Brantford has been charged with :

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3, contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Controlled Substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Fail to comply with Probation contrary to the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with Judicial Release Order contrary to the Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused has been held for bail.

