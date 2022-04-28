National News
Police Board terminates employment of police chief following conviction

April 28, 2022 99 views
Terry McCaffrey

 By Lori Thompson

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Following the April 25 conviction of Terry McCaffrey for sexual assault, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service has decided to terminate Mr. McCaffrey’s employment, effective immediately.

Justice Elliott Allen rendered his decision of guilt after a four-day long trial held in March.

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Board met Tuesday night in an in-camera session to consider the implication of the verdict on the community and their police service. In light of the finding of guilt, the Board decided to terminate Mr. McCaffrey’s employment. He had been suspended from his role as police chief since the charge was laid by the Ontario Provincial Police in January 2021. In a statement, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the Service provides safe and effective policing to the people of Wilkwemkoong Unceded Territory.

As the matter is still before the courts, the Board will not be making any further comment at this time.

Lori Thompson  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI government funding.

 

