Six Nations COVID-19 numbers slowly drop

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers are edging downward as the Sixth Wave of the pandemic grows in the province.

There were 21 active cases in the community on Friday April, 29 and 31 people in self isolation. There are now two people in hospital, an increase of one. No new deaths were listed and the number of community members lost remained 24. The last death occurred on February 18.

There have been a total of 1,624 COVID-19 cases on the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020.

As pandemic related safety measures dwindle Six Nations Elected Council is reminding community members to keep themselves and others safe by continuing to keep personal safety in mind.

“Please continue to follow public health measures, including physical distancing (where necessary), frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, and getting tested when you have symptoms,” a statement said.

Six Nations community members can get COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from locations across the reserve. The kits include five tests and are available for free, while supplies last.

Community members can pick up tests at Ohsweken Pharmasave, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and Six Nations Bingo Hall.

SNEC also said test kits are available at gas stations, convenience stores, laundry mats and restaurants, but did not include specific locations. Community members are asked to self-report positive rapid test results to Six Nations Health Department by calling 226-446-9909.

Between April 22 and 28, 13 people tested positive through PCR tests, 38 people self-reported a positive result on a Rapid Antigen test. 71 people recovered.

The positivity rate in the community and the risk factor were omitted from the website.

The vaccination rate in the community continues to be 51 per cent of community members having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with two.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province have risen to 1,679, which is the most hospitalizations since February. There are 209 people in intensive care units, up seven since Thursday.

Ontario reported another 20 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,812. Ontario reported 2,760 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but with limited PCR testing that number may not be accurate. That’s up from 1,991 on April 12.

Brantford is reporting 19 patients in hospital with one in the ICU.

Hamilton is reporting 23 people in hospital and two in the ICU.

On Mach 21 masks were deemed optional in many Six Nations businesses, but Federal School children will continue to wear masks for the time being. Masks are still mandatory in high risk settlings.

“Masks must be worn in only high risk areas and individuals can choose to wear their masks if they choose too in other areas,” a statement from Six Nations Elected council said.

High risk areas include, long-term care homes and retirement homes; healthcare settings; shelters and congregate care centres as well as home and community care provider locations for both employees and contractors.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

Add Your Voice