Three Six Nations people facing drug charges

May 3, 2022 459 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  Six Nations Police have charged three Ohsweken people with drug and weapons charges after searching  two residences and vehicle April 28th.

Police said they executed a three Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act Search Warrants at two Six Nations residences, including one vehicle,  and seized  Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, currency, scales, cell phones, drug packaging and a Conducted Energy Weapon (taser).
Three people were arrested. Facing criminal charges are:
Richard Arthur Bomberry, 35, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine & Oxycodone, Proceeds of Crime under $5,000, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order X 2.
Yvonne Blair Rosemary Styres, 32, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine, and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.
Joleen Morgan Squire-Hill, 31, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.
Bomberry and Styres were held for a formal bail hearing. Squire-Hill was released via Undertaking.

