Three Six Nations people facing drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged three Ohsweken people with drug and weapons charges after searching two residences and vehicle April 28th.

Police said they executed a three Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act Search Warrants at two Six Nations residences, including one vehicle, and seized Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, currency, scales, cell phones, drug packaging and a Conducted Energy Weapon (taser).

Three people were arrested. Facing criminal charges are:

Richard Arthur Bomberry, 35, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine & Oxycodone, Proceeds of Crime under $5,000, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order X 2.

Yvonne Blair Rosemary Styres, 32, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine, and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

Joleen Morgan Squire-Hill, 31, of Ohsweken is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Fentanyl and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

Bomberry and Styres were held for a formal bail hearing. Squire-Hill was released via Undertaking.

