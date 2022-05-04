Brantford failing to consult with Six Nations on development

By Victoria Gray Writer While Brantford is booming without consultation Six Nations is fuming. The City of Brantford is posting record breaking building permits topping $470 million last year within the Haldimand Tract despite the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council issuing a moratorium on development and treating Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team like a notification centre. SNEC councillor Sherri-Lynn Hill Pierce said she didn’t understand how the City of Brantford can have so much development, but none of those developments are listed in the CAP Team’s monthly report at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on April 25. “That’s concerning to me,” she said. “It looks like Six Nations is OK with this… I’m not OK with all that, so I’m not sure if, or why…



