COVID-19 or not … Bread and Cheese is back at arena

Six Nations Bread and Cheese cost up, finance staff can’t explain $3,200 hidden cost By Victoria Gray Writer Inflation is pushing the cost of Bread and Cheese Day up, but at the same time hidden costs are coming to light. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) denied a request from staff to take $3,200 from the Ottawa Trust Fund but at the same time approved $45,000 for Bread and Cheese at its General Finance committee meeting on May 2. Councillor Helen Miller said in her 17 years on council, she had never encountered the $3,200 fee that was set to go into council’s Economic Development Trust. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen it. I’ve never seen it unless included. In terms of the $3,200, I’ve never seen that in…



