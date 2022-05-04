National News
Peguis First Nation under mandatory evacuation after floods hit

May 4, 2022 35 views
PEGUIS FIRST NATION, MAN.-The Peguis First Nation is under a mandtory evacuation and sandbagging has begun after ice jams on the Fisher River pushed up water levels at the First Nation community 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

