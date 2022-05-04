Six Nations Elected Council needs to take on political issues

By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations development negotiations are reactionary, but Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy Johnson wants Six Nations to get in front of those policy discussions, or staff should step out of the way and let council do it. The Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) Team submitted its monthly progress report to SNEC Political Liaison committee April 25th and were told the team needed to get in front of discussions at the company or municipal level. Although the report is not available to the community, or media, it was discussed broadly. Johnson pointed to Sun Canadian Pipeline Limited, who is replacing a section of its petroleum product pipeline that crosses Sixteen Mile Creek. Sun-Canadian is proposing to replace approximately 480 metres of the…
