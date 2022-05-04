Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council needs to take on political issues

May 4, 2022 62 views

By Victoria Gray Writer First Nations development negotiations are reactionary, but Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy Johnson wants Six Nations to get in front of those policy discussions, or staff should step out of the way and let council do it. The Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) Team submitted its monthly progress report to SNEC Political Liaison committee April 25th and were told the team needed to get in front of discussions at the company or municipal level. Although the report is not available to the community, or media, it was discussed broadly. Johnson pointed to Sun Canadian Pipeline Limited, who is replacing a section of its petroleum product pipeline that crosses Sixteen Mile Creek. Sun-Canadian is proposing to replace approximately 480 metres of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peguis First Nation under mandatory evacuation after floods hit

May 4, 2022 38

PEGUIS FIRST NATION, MAN.-The Peguis First Nation is under a mandtory evacuation and sandbagging has begun…

Read more
National News

Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Montreal a ‘humanitarian crisis’

May 4, 2022 42

MONTREAL QUE- Montreal’s ombudswoman says the Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in the heart of the city…

Read more