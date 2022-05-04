SN Elected Council to reach out to help search for missing boy

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations is looking into how they can help support the search for a missing five-year-old from Red Earth Cree First Nation. Frank Young went Missing on April 19, 14 days ago. Hundreds of crews from all over Saskatchewan continue to search for the boy and Six Nations wants to make a donation to help ease the burden of the family, the search parties or the community in general. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Councillor Wendy Johnson asked how much they could offer Red Earth First Nation at the General Finance Committee meeting on May 2. “Surrounding communities and municipalities are searching for him. The RCMP has done some things. I don’t see huge media burst for this little boy, compared to when other children go…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice