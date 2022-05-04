“Standing invitation’’ issued to UN special rapporteur to come to Canada

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada is “open(ing) our human rights record to scrutiny by the international community,’’ said a representative for the federal government at the United Nations People’s Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) on April 28 in New York. The statement comes on the heels of Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who called on the United Nations special rapporteur to investigate the findings of unmarked and undisclosed children’s graves on and around the sites of former residential schools. At a press conference April 26 in New York, Archibald said, “Canada must not be allowed to investigate itself.’’ Canada is seeking to establish its own special interlocutor to seek the views of First Nation leaders on the matter of the unmarked graves. In…



