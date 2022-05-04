Local News
ticker

“Standing invitation’’ issued to UN special rapporteur to come to Canada

May 4, 2022 48 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada is “open(ing) our human rights record to scrutiny by the international community,’’ said a representative for the federal government at the United Nations People’s Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) on April 28 in New York. The statement comes on the heels of Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who called on the United Nations special rapporteur to investigate the findings of unmarked and undisclosed children’s graves on and around the sites of former residential schools. At a press conference April 26 in New York, Archibald said, “Canada must not be allowed to investigate itself.’’ Canada is seeking to establish its own special interlocutor to seek the views of First Nation leaders on the matter of the unmarked graves. In…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Peguis First Nation under mandatory evacuation after floods hit

May 4, 2022 38

PEGUIS FIRST NATION, MAN.-The Peguis First Nation is under a mandtory evacuation and sandbagging has begun…

Read more
National News

Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Montreal a ‘humanitarian crisis’

May 4, 2022 41

MONTREAL QUE- Montreal’s ombudswoman says the Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in the heart of the city…

Read more