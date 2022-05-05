National News
Brant OPP still investigating found body

May 5, 2022 602 views

BRANT COUNTY-An unidentified body was found in the County of Brant.

Brant OPP responded to call for a sudden death on Campbell Road near Highway 54 shortly after 4 p.m. on May 2.

The road was closed from Highway 54 to Old Onondaga Road East until early afternoon on May 3.

A post mortem exam is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Brant OPP crime unit is also investigating the circumstances of the person’s death, police said in a media release.

The investigation is continuing and there is no threat to public safety,” said OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

Sanchuk said More information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information about the death call Brant OPP at (519) 442-2242 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

