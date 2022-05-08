Floating protest wants salmon farms to end

TOFINO HARBOUR B.C.- Indigenous protesters and their allies launched a flotilla protest for wild salmon Saturday in the Tofino Harbour demanding the federal government refuse to renew salmon farm licences on the B.C. coast next month.

The floating protest was wants federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray not renew licenses. Murray will have to decide whether to renew 79 licences set to expire on June 30.Her predecessor, Bernadette Jordan, renewed 19 licences in the Discovery Islands on a temporary basis in 2020 while announcing a plan to phase out all salmon farming in the area by this year.

That decision was quashed in federal court in April. However those calling for an end to fish farming in B.C. say the court’s ruling doesn’t stop Murray from refusing to renew licences next month. Murray’s ministerial mandate letter calls for a transition away from open net-pen salmon farms by 2025. Those manning the floating protest Saturday said they want to hold the federal government to that promise.

Add Your Voice