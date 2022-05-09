MTO closes Wayne Gretzky Parkway overpass after concrete falls onto roadway

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) are working with the City of Brantford after police closed Highway 403 in both directions at the Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford when a piece of concrete from the Wayne Gretzky Parkway overpass bridge fell onto the highway earlier today Monday, May 9, 2022.

Brantford police said in a tweet today “a part of the bridge” fell onto the roadway. No one was injured.

MTO has closed the Wayne Gretzky Parkway overpass while they investigate the concrete falling. In addition to the area of Wayne Gretzky Parkway northbound and southbound lanes, Highway 403 eastbound is also now closed to the public.

Engineers are on site after parts of the concrete bridge fell onto the highway. “It is our understanding that there are no injuries as a result of today’s incident. MTO, who has jurisdiction over Ontario highways, is leading the investigation and response to this incident,” the city said in a statement. Emergency routes are in place and include:

403 exiting off and on at Garden Ave and King George Rd to access either Colborne St or Fairview Dr.

Wayne Gretzky Parkway detours within the City – WGP northbound and southbound closure will require motorists to use North Park St., Paris Rd., King George Rd or Garden Ave to travel over the 403.

The city did not know when the area would re-open

The City will issue additional updates as they are received from Ontario Ministry of Transportation officials.

